Sustainable Products the Editors of Scouted Use and Love Every Day

Being conscious of your own carbon footprint is a great way to give back to the earth, to the brands trying to save the earth, and to yourself. We’ve rounded up a list of some of the things the Scouted editors love that just so happen to be part of a sustainable initiative like recycling ocean plastic or using sustainable business practices.

ReNew Fleece Sweatshirt, $55 from Everlane: Every time I wear this sweater, someone pets my arm (which could be a bad thing, but it’s usually people I know). It’s soft and comfortable and looks better than your average, everyday sweatshirt. - Jillian Lucas

Everyone for Every Body Citrus Mint 3-in-1 Soap, $18.98 on Amazon: I’m huge on how soaps smell and how it ends up lingering on your skin. The bright citrus and the earthy, minty-ness from two different types of mint give this body wash/shampoo/bubble bath combo so much more interesting than your average soap. - Jillian Lucas

LITE High-Rise Leggings, $78 from Girlfriend Collective: The Compressive leggings from Girlfriend Collective are great, but the smooth, lightweight LITE leggings, made from recycled fishing nets from the ocean are golden. - Jillian Lucas

Women’s Wool Loungers, $95 from All Birds: The All Birds Lounger, made from sustainably sourced Merino wool, is a shoe that I wear in so many different situations. It’s my universal footwear for running errands around the neighborhood or even getting brunch on a particularly hard-to-wake-up weekend morning. - Jillian Lucas

Women’s Fitted Crew, $28 from KNOWN SUPPLY: One of my favorite t-shirts is a white crewneck from KNOWN SUPPLY that has my name embroidered on it. It’s incredibly soft, fits me perfectly, and comes from a brand that is transparent about who is making your clothes —they put on tags with the makers’ name written in. - Jillian Lucas

