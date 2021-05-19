Sweaty Trump Stooge Kevin McCarthy Tries to Kill Jan. 6 Commission

House Minority Leader and Trump stooge Kevin McCarthy announced Wednesday that he would vote no on Thursday morning to a bill to investigate the Jan. 6 invasion of the Capitol that had been negotiated, under close supervision, by Republican Rep. John Katko, a trusted ally.

The day before the House vote, McCarthy surprised his caucus by citing the proposed panel’s "political misdirection,” "counterproductive nature,” and its supposed failure to examine "interrelated forms of political violence," for his abrupt 11th hour rejection. In other words, McCarthy is trying to save his neck, and Trump’s, by attempted murder of the 1/6 Commission.

It’s attempted because McCarthy might not succeed. The whitewash of Jan. 6 that Liz Cheney warned of could be foiled by Democrats if their slim majority holds or they’re joined by those nine Republicans who voted against McCarthy in favor of resuming the electoral college count after the riot. That number includes Cheney, who no longer has a title but does have a vote.