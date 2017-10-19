SweetWater 420 Fest: When It Is and Who’s Playing

The SweetWater 420 Fest will return to Atlanta, Georgia in April 2018. Set for April 20–22, the festival will be held at the Centennial Olympic Park.

Organized by SweetWater Brewing Company, the festival will include a 5k run, a Planet 420 Eco-Village, a 420 Disco, a 420 Lyrics & Laughter show with comedians and local up-and-comers, an Artist Market, and a Food Village.

A preliminary lineup was also announced. SweetWater 420 2018 will feature Umphrey’s McGee for two sets, Tedeschi Trucks Band and Sturgill Simpson. Other bands include Vulfpeck, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Papadosio, Anders Osborne, Spafford and Southern Avenue.

Additional headliners will be announced in the coming months.