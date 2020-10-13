S’well Makes our Favorite Water Bottles, and They’re on Sale

Whether you’re in need of a water bottle, some food containers, or anything in between, S’well makes some of the best reusable ware out there. Their products are vacuum sealed and insulated, which means they can keep food or drinks hotter or colder for longer, but better yet, it means condensation won’t sweat off the side and onto your wooden furniture.

S’well Roamer 64 Fl Oz Down From $75 Buy on Amazon $ 57 Free Shipping | Free Returns

S’well Tumbler 10 Fl Oz Down From $25 Buy on Amazon $ 19 Free Shipping | Free Returns

S’well Water Bottle 17 Fl Oz Down From $35 Buy on Amazon $ 27 Free Shipping | Free Returns

S’well Food Bowls 21.5 Oz Down From $50 Buy on Amazon $ 38 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.