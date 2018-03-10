Tableau Is The Tool For All Your Data Crunching And Analyzing Needs

While the Digital Age has given the business world many gifts, sometimes those gifts can feel a little cursed. Take, for example, the staggering amount of data available today: Yes, it helps companies when it comes to understanding customers and trends, but first someone has to go through all of the information, which can be prohibitively time consuming. Tableau Desktop is a data visualization tool that can help handle this process. It allows users to convert mounds of information into digestible interactive dashboards. Rather than spending weeks—or months—parsing through spreadsheets, Tableau lets you wrangle valuable insights in a matter of hours or minutes. Even if you're not super tech-savvy, Tableau includes a host of analytics features that allow you to crunch numbers like a data prodigy.

The Data Visualization with Tableau Desktop 9 Bundle features three courses to get you up and running with this premier tool, and right now it's on sale for more than 90% off the usual price. A couple of course highlights include:

Tableau Desktop 9 Qualified Associate Training. This course is all about getting you familiar with the basics of Tableau as you prepare for the Tableau Desktop 9 Qualified Associate Certification exam. You'll learn how to develop different types of projects and reports in Tableau, visualize and present data in an insightful manner, and locate and clean messy data sets to present them more effectively.

Learn Tableau Desktop 9 from Scratch for Data Science. In just 90 minutes, this crash course helps you understand what it takes to perform data analysis, build visualizations, and create dashboards to present data in a quick and accessible fashion.

Building Interactive Dashboards with Tableau. Tableau’s most popular feature is its interactive dashboards, and this course will show you how to design your own dashboards. It will also teach you to integrate techniques that bolster the dashboard’s ability to illustrate nuanced insights and figures. You'll discover how to use Tactical dashboards for visualizations that can depict progress, increase dashboard interactivity by using Operational dashboards and much more.

