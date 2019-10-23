5 of the Best Tailgating Stoves to Take You From the Forest to the Football Stadium

Who doesn’t love the smell of grub on a grill? Especially with a lush mountainous backdrop. Or in the middle of a whole lot of drunk people proudly wearing your team’s jersey. Whether you’re venturing out camping in the backcountry or tailgating in the parking lot of a football stadium, you can take your outdoor kitchen with you. These portable stove tops and grills are sure to kick the experience up a notch.

Coleman Portable Propane Gas Classic Camp Stove, $44: Coleman’s portable propane gas classic camp stove is Amazon’s no. 1 best-seller, featuring two independently-controlled burners that boast 20,000 total BTUs of cooking power. Wind-blocking panels shield the burners (and adjust to fit various pans, like a 10- and 12-inch pan that can fit together). Meanwhile PerfectFlow and PerfectHeat technology combine to deliver consistent performance and efficiency with less fuel.

Outbound Portable Propane Camping Stove, $77: Engineered with durable, chrome-plated steel and a stainless-steel drip tray, Outbound’s portable propane camping stove is a quality option. With two adjustable control valves, you’ve got two temperature zones that evenly supply up to 20,000 BTUs. The stove also folds down into a case for convenient carrying and storing, and it’s just 18.5 inches long, 11 inches wide, and 3.5 inches high, so it’s small enough to take with you camping or tailgating.

Cuisinart CGG-180T Petit Gourmet Portable Tabletop Gas Grill, $109: Cuisinart’s CGG-180T tabletop gas grill provides 145-square-inches of grilling area. This means you can cook up to eight burgers, eight steaks, six to 10 chicken breast, or four pounds of fish—pick your vice. The 5,500 BTU stainless-steel burner and porcelain-enameled grate deliver even heat, so you can be sure your grub grills up just how you like it. And, when you’re done, fold it up briefcase-style; it’s only 13.5 pounds.

Outland Portable Camping Stove, $242: For those who want a little more cooking space, Outland’s portable camping stove offers three, 30,000 BTU, cast aluminum burners that can each be individually controlled for a total 90,000 BTUs pressure. That makes for a 568-square-inch grilling area. Beyond that, this stove is equipped with two foldaway cook stations on either side that can hold up to 60 pounds each. The best part: You can use it as a tabletop version or stand it up; all you have to do is prop it up on its legs and push a button.

Giantex Propane Tabletop Gas Grill, $155: Giantex’s propane tabletop gas grill is made of durable stainless steel that can withstand high temperatures. With the push and turn of two simple ignition burner buttons, you can get up to 20,000 total BTUs. And, when you’re not grilling anymore, you can simply fold up the legs and lock the lid for safe and easy transport and storage.

