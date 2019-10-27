Get Your Next Statement-Making Outfit for an Extra 40% Off at Anthropologie

What’s not to love about an extra 40% off sale items at Anthropologie? Pages upon pages of clothing, shoes, accessories, and home are all getting a major extra discount.

There’s the Plaid Jasper Coat, down to $102 with the extra discount. The deep red mixed with the pink and blue plaid is bold but wearable. Pair these $54 metallic Arabella Heels with a black dress for your upcoming holiday parties. The suede upper and 2.75” heel is the perfect combo for comfy feet all night long. There’s also home items on sale, too. Furniture like the Starburst Marquetry Dining Table is included in the extra 40% off. On sale for $300, this engineered hardwood and oak veneer dining table will make a statement even in the smallest of dining rooms. There’s so much to choose from in this sale that you’ll want to spend all day with it. | Shop at Anthropologie >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.