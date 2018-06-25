Take Better Photos on Any Camera With This $20 Masterclass

Despite how easy it is to point and shoot with your iPhone or DSLR, you're bound to have some pretty lackluster images if you're not familiar with lighting and composition. The Photography Masterclass: Your Complete Guide to Photography takes you through these photography essentials and more, and it's on sale today for only $20.

Designed for aspiring and seasoned photographers alike, this course covers the concepts critical to snapping professional-quality images. You'll walk through creating well-composed shots by correctly positioning subjects, manipulating depth of field, and choosing ideal lighting. Then, you'll learn how to add the finishing touches to your pictures in post-production with a tutorial on retouching and editing.

The Photography Masterclass: Your Complete Guide to Photography normally retails for $297, but it's on sale today for $20, more than 90% off the usual price.

Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Follow us on Flipboard. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.