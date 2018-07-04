Take $60 Off These Classic-Looking Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones

Apple earbuds are sleek, Beats by Dre are sick, but if you wear either you’re going to blend into a sea of listeners making the same tired headphone style choices. For a retro flare that stands out in the crowd without sacrificing functionality, pick up the June and May Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones. Water-resistant so you can wear them in the rain, these headphones include an AUX cord so you can keep using them even after the battery dies — though with their extra-long battery life, this will only be an occasional occurrence. The comfy fabric cushion earpads make these a lit easier to wear all day, too.

The June and May Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones usually cost about $100, but Daily Beast readers can get them on sale in the shop today for just $39.95 – a 60% savings. Use the coupon JULY4TH for an additional 15% off at checkout.

Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Follow us on Flipboard. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.