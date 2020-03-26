Take Your At-Home Happy Hour to the Next Level

Like most of you, I’m currently locked up in my house alone. I’ve always wondered what this would be like, and, quite honestly, I always thought it sounded kind of great in a way. No responsibilities, no job, just forced to hang around the house all day. And when faced with the reality of the situation, it’s really hard. It’s lonely, it’s boring and, for the love of all that is holy, I’m tired of eating and drinking the same thing every day.

So, I’ve tasked myself with adopting a simple routine. I take a walk in the morning, do some work on the computer all afternoon, and then around 5 PM I reward myself with a little cocktail. And rather than making the same thing every day, I’ve been trying to flex my creative muscles as much as possible.

For those of you struggling with what drink to fix yourself at home, I’ve got a few, hopefully, helpful recommendations. Because, remember, in these very trying time, we’ve only got two things: each other and booze.