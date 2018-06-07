Take Your Culinary Skills To The Next Level With This Stainless Steel Knife Set

Every home cook can appreciate a well-stocked kitchen, but not everyone has the space to accommodate all the tools of the culinary trade. The BergHOFF Ron 4-Piece Knife Set, however, helps cover your culinary bases while cutting down on kitchen clutter, and it's on sale today for over 60% off the usual price.

With a chef's knife, vegetable knife, Santoku knife, and magnetic wall hanger, this stainless steel cooking set helps you cleave through common cutting jobs without cluttering your work space.

The BergHOFF Ron 4-Piece Knife Set normally retails for $285, but it's on sale today for $99.99, more than 60% off the usual price.

