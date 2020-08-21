Badass Midwest Women Show Dems Are Ready to Take Trumpland

With the 2020 Democratic convention receding into our DVRs, all that’s left is a day or so of people whose job it is to analyze politics telling news consumers What It All Means, and who hammered or eviscerated our weird dumb president the hardest.

But Democrats also made their case to women by speaking to women and allowing women to speak for themselves. In particular, this midwestern native noticed an awful lot of keynotes from “flyover country.” This can only bode well for the Democrats.

One of the political media’s more irksome tics is the way they treat every place in the middle of the country like it’s a faraway land of simple white folk chewing long stalks of wheat as they drive their tractors to church, their equally white wives baking pies for the weekly minivan council meeting. For meals, corn dogs we grew ourselves, and farm-fresh cheese curds. Coastal media condescension about the midwest is an infuriatingly durable tradition.