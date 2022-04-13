Tara Palmeri Ditches Politico After Playbook Shake-Up

Politico national correspondent Tara Palmeri is leaving her post at the D.C.-based publication for subscription-based digital startup Puck, The Daily Beast has learned.

The move comes shortly after Politico brass moved her off their marquee product, Playbook, amid reported clashes among the daily newsletter’s stars including Palmeri and fellow co-authors like Eugene Daniels.

At the end of January, Politico announced that Palmeri—a former ABC News White House correspondent and Page Six reporter—would exit the Playbook team to take on a new role as chief national correspondent and helm a brand-new Sunday evening product.

But that newsletter never came to fruition.

Instead, as multiple insiders told The Daily Beast, Editor-in-Chief Matt Kaminski toyed with several concepts, but the team never landed on a mutually agreeable idea for the product.

Palmeri will join Puck, a subscription-based new media outlet launched last year by former Vanity Fair editor Jon Kelly and featuring individual newsletters from reporters like Matthew Belloni, Julia Ioffe, and Dylan Byers.

Politico and Palmeri did not immediately respond to requests for comment.