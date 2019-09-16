Target Celebrates 20 Years of Designer Collaborations — Here Are the Top 5

The Design for All collaborations that Target churns out are iconic. They’re flashy and bold but accessible and allow anyone with a store nearby to access high-end design at affordable prices. They push the envelope and ask consumers to suspend what they know about designer fashion. So Target decided to launch a handful of pieces back into the marketplace to celebrate 20 years of collaborations. A lot is already sold out, but here are the top five to pick up right now.

Isaac Mizrahi for Target Floral Print Sleeveless Square Neck Pleated Dress, $50: The square neckline is a little bit ‘50s but the bold colors are all 2019. This dress is feminine and floral. Plus, it’s got pockets.

Thakoon for Target Shibori Print Elbow Sleeve Button-Front Mini Shirtdress, $38: Designed to mimic traditional Shibori prints, this mixed media dress is what you’ll want to wear to cocktails at the end of summer.

Hunter for Target Large Tote Bag, $35: The Hunter collaboration offered up an expansion of what Hunter is known for, and this tote bag is an example. It’s oversized with bright orange lining and features interior and exterior pockets for extra organization.

3.1 Phillip Lim for Target Men’s Long Sleeve Front Button-Down Trench Coat, $70: There’s nothing like a classic trench and this one is as classic as it gets. It’s dark charcoal instead of the standard camel to give a more polished look.

Missoni for Target 29.5" Four-Wheel Rolling Suitcase, $160: Always know where your bag is with a bold Missoni print. The classic chevron/zig-zag pattern that Missoni is famous for is emblazoned on the perfect travel companion.

