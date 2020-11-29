The Best Deals to Shop From Target on Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday starts now, and Target is an excellent place to shop for everything you might need for gifting (or yourself). Target is offering same-day delivery and curbside pickup on tons of categories including up to 50% off on electronics, 30% off accessories and select apparel, and much more. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite deals.

Beats Studio Headphones 50% Off Buy at Target $ 175

Apple Watch Series 6 Down From $400 Buy at Target $ 350

Calphalon Air Fryer Toaster Oven Down From $180 Buy at Target $ 140

Kitchen Aid 5-Qt Stand Mixer Down From $380 Buy at Target $ 300

Google Nest Mini Down From $49 Buy at Target $ 19

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite Down From $30 Buy at Target $ 18

Instant Pot Duo Nova Down From $120 Buy at Target $ 70

iRobot Roomba i7+ Down From $800 Buy at Target $ 599

Let Scouted guide you to the best Cyber Monday deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.