Target’s Universal Thread Jeans Are Officially My Go-To Denim

The brand shall remain nameless, but I was recently duped into buying a pair of very expensive, super trendy jeans only to have them fall apart on me in a matter of months. I was appalled, naturally. When a person drops $100+ on a product — especially a pair of denim jeans — you expect it to last!

In any case, around the same time I found myself at Target — as a 30-something woman often does — browsing the clothing section. I came across a pair of dark denim jeans by Universal Threads (sold only at Target) that were very similar to my destroyed pair but only $30. I had nothing to lose by trying them on, so I grabbed a few different sizes and headed to the dressing room. Friends, I was floored by how comfortable the jeans were, how well they fit, and how well-made they were — especially at $20 to $35 price points.

Excited, I went back to the denim section and grabbed three more pairs in the size that fit and was shocked again by the fact that all the other styles fit, as well. (Women, you know how crazy the size game can be even when it comes to differing styles from the same brand). I bought four pairs of jeans that day, friends, and now I swing by the denim section whenever I’m in the store to see if they have any new styles available.

Since that day I’ve amassed seven pairs of Universal Threads jeans and haven’t bought a pair from another brand. In addition to the consistent fit and price, I love that there are so many styles to choose from. I do want to note that some styles are technically better quality than others. I find that the pairs with the “ripped denim” effect aren’t quite as high quality, and I steer clear of options with the faux pockets (just a personal preference). I stick to the heavier weight options, which are a little higher on the cost spectrum but are ultimately better quality and still really affordable.

Bottom line — as someone who’s fought the jean fight for years, and who’s spent oodles on luxury denim only to be disappointed, I feel like a weight’s been lifted. High quality jeans that look good, feel good, earn me compliments, and don’t break the bank? It’s almost too good to be true, but I’m just over here living my best denim life.

