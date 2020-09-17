I Always Find Tea Bags At The Bottom Of My Dishwasher. These Tea Crystals Have Helped Stop That.

With exception to iced coffee, I will proudly admit that tea has always been my main squeeze from the get-go. As my friends and family know, I will never say no to loose-leaf blends, matcha lattes, or easy-to-use tea bags.

And sure, tea bags may be my favorite way to enjoy tea in general, but at the same time, there are instances when they are just as messy as their loose leaf counterparts. Trust me, I can’t count how many times my British breakfast tea bags have suddenly exploded in hot water, or have stuck to the bottom of my dishwasher. Facepalm . It’s not enough to make me switch to coffee full-time, but something had to be done.

Thankfully, once I got my hands on the Pique tea crystals, I won’t be enjoying my daily cuppa any other way again.

Now let me explain: at first glance, Pique’s tea crystals definitely look a lot like those influencer-endorsed tummy tea products that never seem to leave your Instagram feed. However, what makes these tea crystals truly unique is the cold-brewing process used to create them, as brewing whole-leaf tea at low temperatures, for longer durations of time, supposedly preserves the active compounds found in tea at maximum potential, according to the brand website.

Impressive brewing process aside, you’re probably wondering if these tea crystals taste any good, especially since I will note that they do have a powdery-like appearance (and texture) similar to pink lemonade mix or Kool Aid.

But before you wince in horror, you’ll love to know that the Kool Aid comparisons stop there, as the taste of the jasmine green tea crystals (which are certified-organic BTW), for example, was just as potent and divine as the loose-leaf and bagged variations I have lusted over for years.

And yes, the easy-to-use factor of these tea bags is definitely worth writing home about, as they instantly dissolve into water at any temperature, whether it’s ice cold or piping hot. This makes it a major win for iced-tea fanatics (like yours truly), as whipping up some unsweetened iced vanilla rooibos tea only took me a matter of seconds instead of waiting for it to steep.

In short, Pique’s innovative crystals are definitely a must-see for tea drinkers who are looking to skip out on both the longer steeping times, and annoying messes associated with traditional tea bags.

Pique Tea Organic Earl Grey Black Tea Crystals Buy on Amazon $ 10 Free Shipping

Pique Tea Organic English Breakfast Black Tea Crystals Buy on Amazon $ 10

Pique Tea Organic Jasmine Green Tea Crystals Buy on Amazon $ 10

Pique Organic Variety Tea Crystals Sampler Buy on Amazon $ 60 Free Shipping

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Wayfair, Target, Kohls, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.