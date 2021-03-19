Team Biden’s First Big China Meeting Descends Into Chaos

The Biden administration’s first senior-level meeting with China quickly deteriorated into finger-pointing between Chinese and American officials, according to reporters present at the talks.

Amid heightened U.S.-China tensions, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met with high-ranking Chinese officials, State Councilor Wang Yi and Chinese Communist Party foreign affairs chief Yang Jiechi, in Alaska on Thursday on their way back to trips to South Korea and Japan.

In his opening remarks, Blinken reportedly criticized China for its treatment of Uyghur minorities, its cyber attacks against the U.S., and tight grasp on Hong Kong.

According to Bloomberg reporter Jennifer Jacobs, Jiechi responded by saying that the U.S. is the “champion” of cyber attacks, that it has a “deeply-rooted human rights problem,” including its history of killing Black people, and that the country doesn’t represent “global public opinion.”

CNN correspondent Kylie Atwood tweeted that, as camera crews were about to leave after opening remarks, Blinken asked them to stay because “he has more to add before they get down to work.”

The Alaska talks were to be a deciding factor on whether U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will be meeting next month, according to earlier reporting by Bloomberg. The fiery exchange on Thursday may have put the prospects of that meeting into question.

In his testimony to the House Foreign Affairs committee last week, Blinken said that “managing our relationship with China” was “the biggest geopolitical test of the 21st century.”