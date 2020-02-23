Team Trump Is Gutting Our National Security Like a Fish

For just over a century, since America arrived as a major force on the global stage, we have feared that should our enemies defeat us, it would be on the battlefield or via a devastating nuclear onslaught. We never could have imagined that an enemy might take another approach altogether: infecting us with a presidential virus who this week gutted our national security leadership structures like a fish.

In a single narrative spanning just a few days, we have seen just how President Trump has done his damage and how devastating his actions have been. As we learned earlier this week, the president became angered when on Feb. 13, a senior official in the office of the Director of National Intelligence, Shelby Pierson, briefed the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence that Russian efforts were underway to again influence our elections and that again, the Russians were seeking to aid the Trump campaign. Trump lashed out at Pierson’s boss, acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire, furious that Democrats might use this intelligence against him politically. Maguire was fired and replaced, on a temporary basis, by U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell.

Grenell has no intelligence experience to speak of. But that was not important to Trump. Grenell, a former flack for Ambassador John Bolton during his brief, unhappy tenure as UN Ambassador, was seen as a Trump loyalist, a man who would put the needs of the president before those of the country. In one fell swoop, Trump continued his efforts to diminish the influence of the intelligence community and at the same time denigrated it by not actually asking Grenell to give up his ambassadorial job while taking on the massive job of overseeing the sprawling network of U.S. intelligence agencies worldwide.