I’m a Texan Who Lives in Cowboy Boots, and This Is the Only Brand I Wear

Cowboy boots weren’t always as inclusive as they are today. In fact, for many years, these sturdy, leather Western-centric shoes were the official footwear of Southerners who wore them for both practical reasons and for reasons tied to their heritage and culture. But cowboy boots have found a following way beyond the South as of late, becoming one of the biggest footwear trends of 2022. Gorgeous cowboy boots adorned with embroidered designs, exotic leathers, and varying heights and styles are everywhere right now, and definitely on the feet of those who likely have never even ridden a horse before.

As a Texan who did grew up riding horses and raising animals, I’ve broken in my fair share of cowboy boots. I’ve owned the square-toed boots, the gorgeous-but-highly-impractical boots, and the everyday boots. And even though I’ve sampled pairs from every respectable brand imaginable ranging from Lucchese to Anderson Bean to Old Gringo, no boots I’ve worn have become as essential in my collection as my Tecovas.

I first heard about Tecovas boots a few years ago when the company started making a name for itself as an up-and-coming, super-affordable online boot shop. And as someone who was tired of splurging anywhere from $400 to $600 every time I needed to invest in a new pair of boots, I was super intrigued by Tecovas’ average starting price point of around $225, and that was without sacrificing the same quality I’d grown accustomed to in the expensive, name-brand leather boots I grew up wearing. Indeed, Tecovas is making the once-stodgy, ultra-expensive boot industry all the more approachable, especially for those who have never worn cowboy boots before.

Tecovas The Jamie Leather Cowboy Boots Buy at Tecovas $ 255 Free Shipping | Free Returns

With Tecovas, you’re not only getting a Texas-designed, handmade leather boot, but you’re also getting a signature, stylish boot you can wear with just about anything from your closet. Gone from the brand are the frivolous, over-the-top, impractical designs and super-exotic skins—you won’t find, for instance, a fish skin in their lineup—but what you will find is a well-made, signature, gorgeous leather boot you’ll be comfortable wearing all year long with everything from jeans to skirts to dresses.

I specifically appreciate that the brand doesn’t have an overwhelming inventory of boots. In fact, their lineup is super simple and non-fussy with varying options for short boots and varying options for tall boots. But that's the best thing about Tecovas: you’re not investing in a frivolous, forgettable boot you’ll wear once a year; these are straightforward, essential boots that fit perfectly in any capsule-like collection.

Take, for instance, The Casey boot. I tried this bourbon-hued lizard skin boot in my typical shoe size and was thrilled to find they fit as every boot should: not too tight and not too loose, like a firm handshake. They’re easy to walk in and are super supportive, so your feet won’t be crying out in agony by the end of the day, unlike many other boots I’ve worn in the past.

Tecovas Casey Boots Buy at Tecovas $ 285 Free Shipping | Free Returns

I can wear my Tecovas with jeans and a tee one day and then toss them on with a maxi dress and a belt the next. The boots look and feel way more expensive than they are—$285—and you aren’t sacrificing comfort, style, or craftsmanship for the more affordable price tag.

For those who are looking for a classic cowboy boot to start out with from Tecovas, I recommend looking into The Josie, The Jamie, or The Penny. Like The Casey, these boots are a great entry point into Western wear, especially if you’re just dipping your toe in the water to see how you feel about them. And, men, don’t feel left out: Tecovas has an incredible lineup of men’s cowboy boots that belong in your footwear collection as well.

One thing is for sure: whether you’re traversing the ranch or walking the concrete jungle to work, Tecovas is a boot that deserves to grace your feet in today’s boot-centric world. Even boot-loving Southerners like myself are trading in their ride-or-die brands for Tecovas.

Tecovas Daisy Calfskin Ankle Boots Buy at Tecovas $ 235 Free Shipping | Free Returns

