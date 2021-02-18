Ted Cruz DID Fly Out to Cancun With Texas in Chaos, Says Fox News

Speculation raged on social media overnight that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) flew out on vacay to Cancun while his home state of Texas froze—but his office stayed completely silent on the rumors. However, Fox News reports that a Republican source has now confirmed Cruz’s trip.

The senator’s fellow travelers seemed to out him on Wednesday evening by posting several snaps of him inside an airport and then, later, on a plane. An unnamed Republican appeared to put an end to the speculation Thursday morning, telling the network that the allegations are true and commenting: “The photos speak for themselves.”

Cruz reportedly flew out during an unfolding catastrophe in his home state—freezing weather has caused days of power outages, and reports from Texas say that the state is now running out of food and water.

In his final tweet before the photos surfaced, Cruz wrote: “A blizzard strikes Texas & our state shuts down. Not good.”

More to follow...