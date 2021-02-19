Ted Cruz Went to Cancun. This Rapper Gave Out Free Water to Houston.

As Ted Cruz was fleeing Houston on Wednesday, the rapper and water company entrepreneur A.J. McQueen was out on the city’s frozen streets, delivering free bottles of his purified best to a desperate city.

“I want to help those in need,” he posted on Instagram. “DM me if you are out of water. I will try my best to get to you today. I’m gonna do this until I run out. Only for those that are IN NEED (Elderly, those with kids, sick, etc.)”

One immediate response read, “My mom has no water. We have a grandma with Párkinson, [sic] and my siblings.”