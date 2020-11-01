A man accused of strangling and shooting a heroic teen babysitter who tried to stop him from stealing a truck from a property in rural Colorado, where she was caring for a young child, has been apprehended.

Trevor George, 32, was taken into custody on Friday and charged with auto theft and first-degree murder for allegedly killing the babysitter and first-degree attempted murder for allegedly trying to kill the young girl in the babysitter’s care. Local news outlets also report that he is being charged with possession of a weapon by a previous offender and first-degree assault, as well as four counts of felony menacing.

George was tasered and apprehended at a Shell gas station after multiple law enforcement agencies trailed him in the stolen car.

Family members of the child being cared for say the babysitter, who has not been identified at the request of her family, ran outside when she heard George trying to steal a truck that was parked in a pumpkin patch that surrounded the home, according to local media reports.

After the babysitter—who was a family friend—screamed, George allegedly strangled and then shot her before entering the property to attack the young girl. The child’s mother then returned home to find the babysitter dead in the driveway and George attacking her daughter. The mother told police that George threatened to kill her before escaping to an adjacent property and fleeing the scene. The child and her mother then hid in a crawl space of the home until police arrived.