Teen Cowgirl Found Dead After Disappearing With Mystery Man

Britney Ujlaky picked flowers for friends if they’d had a bad day. She loved listening to any music she could dance to, and dreamed of becoming a makeup artist. In her rural Nevada community, the 16-year-old volunteered at the 2U Ranch, riding and grooming horses, and helping with cattle drives.

“She had the personality you can’t really forget—she was so goofy and fun,” said one close friend, Cheyenne Fry, 18. “You would be having the worst day of your life, but her laugh would put you in a good mood.” Britney often talked about wanting to someday win the title of local Rodeo Queen, Fry said.

“She was always helping people out,” Fry told The Daily Beast. “If it was house-sitting, babysitting, grooming their horses. Everyone knew her and loved her so much.”