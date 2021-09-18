Teen’s Brutal Bedroom Slay Stumped Cops for Years—Until Now

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. on May 22, 2002, Kim Battle arrived at her South Florida home and discovered her living room covered in blood.

Battle immediately called 911, and officers from the Miramar Police Department were dispatched to the tidy three-bedroom rental.

“The living room had a large amount of blood on the tiled floor,” a police report obtained by The Daily Beast said. “There was an appearance of a struggle in the living room as a chair was knocked over, a glass jar was broken on the floor, and a couch was pushed against the window blinds. Blood was present on the walls and bedspread of the master bedroom.”