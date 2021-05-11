Teenage Boy Charged With Murdering 13-Year-Old Florida Cheerleader

After a daylong search, a 13-year-old cheerleader was found murdered in Florida—and police have arrested a 14-year-old boy who attended the same school.

Tristyn Bailey’s family reported her missing at 10 a.m. on Sunday, and residents of St. Johns County came out in droves to look for her. The hunt ended tragically that evening when her body was spotted in a wooded area.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office did not provide a cause of death; they said the seventh grader was clothed but did not confirm reports that she had on her cheerleading uniform.

Sheriff Rob Hardwick said the teen arrested and charged with second-degree murder is the only suspect connected to Tristyn’s death. The Daily Beast is not naming him because he is a juvenile and authorities have not decided whether to charge him as an adult.

“Our investigative team is out there interviewing all kinds of witnesses, whether directly or indirectly involved in this case,” Hardwick said at a press conference.

“We have a suspect in custody. That is the only suspect that has to do with the death of Tristyn.”

Hardwick said investigators are looking through a trove of social media posts that could be helpful to the case, but he did not comment on reports that a Snapchat under the boy’s name posted a photo of him in a patrol car with the caption: “Hey guys has anybody seen Tristyn lately?”

Both Tristyn and the suspect attended Patriot Oaks Academy in St. Johns, though police said it was unclear how they knew each other or if they were in the same class.

The sheriff acknowledged that news of Tristyn’s death had sparked an outpouring of emotion in the tight-knit county.

“We know the community is angry,” Hardwick said.

“We have a person charged with a serious crime, and we have a family that’s grieving the loss of a loved one. A child—a 13-year-old child.”