Teleprompter Trump Is the Most Tired Act in America

By day three of the CPAC conference, I usually want to die, just because watching all the propaganda and self-aggrandizement is exhausting and also sort of weirdly soul-crushing. But this year there was a kind of anxiety that I’ve never felt, because the former guy or the 45th president of the United States was speaking.

We haven’t heard a lot from the former guy since Jan. 6. Some of that is because he was removed from social media for all the lying about the election and encouraging violence, some of it is because since Donald Trump is no longer president, he no longer matters. We don’t want to elevate Trump, but you ignore him at your own peril; after all Trump is the spiritual leader of the Republican Party, and if you don’t think so, take a look at the real breakout star of CPAC, the enormous gold statue that was made (in Mexico) in his likeness.

Officially the theme of this year’s CPAC is “America uncanceled.” Unofficially, “unreality” is the unofficial theme of this year’s confab, and this was on display in spades. Right before Trump went on, failed congressional candidate Angela Stanton King defended her belief in QAnon, and Jim Jordan called Trump “the president.”