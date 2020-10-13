Ten Questions Worth Asking Amy Coney Barrett at Her Sham Supreme Court Confirmation Hearing

On Monday, Senate Democrats signaled their intentions for the Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearings: make the most of them. With Judge Barrett’s confirmation all but assured (even if Senator Mike Lee infected some of his colleagues yesterday), Democrats don’t have a whole lot of cards to play. It’s hard to imagine Judge Barrett saying anything that would get in the way of the Republicans’ big rubber stamps.

But while Democrats can’t do much about Justice Barrett, they can influence the elections. They’ve already done this by turning the hearings into a no-holds-barred referendum on the Affordable Care Act, which Americans like, and Republicans want to kill. So why stop there?

Here are 10 questions the Democrats on the Judiciary Committee should put to Judge Barrett, not so much to evaluate her answers, but to raise the questions anew on a national stage—starting with the unprecedented challenges to democracy that the Trump administration has set forth.