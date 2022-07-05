These Sweat-Proof Athletic Shorts from Ten Thousand Double as Swim Trunks

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Athletic shorts are always a tough item to shop for. With so many brands out there at such radically different price points, it’s really hard to choose a pair that actually performs well under stress, sweat, and heat—and that’s worth the cost. I have worn $80 shorts that I absolutely hated and $15 mesh shorts that are still in my regular rotation. At the end of the day, it comes down to comfort, performance and price. Based on these factors, Ten Thousand’s Set Shorts are the most well-rounded pair I’ve ever tried out.

Ten Thousand is an athletic apparel brand that designs a number of high-quality athletic apparel with a clear focus on shorts. While Ten Thousand offers types of shorts including the Interval Short, the Session Short and the Tactical Short, the Set Short is the pair best suited for land and sea. The Set Short is the most amphibious pair that Ten Thousand has designed to date. The shorts are made of water repelling and quick-drying fabric, and are treated to be resistant to chlorine and saltwater. Despite this, the shorts are still some of the lightest and most flexible pairs I have ever worn.

Ten Thousand Set Short Buy at Ten Thousand $ 78

When wearing the Set Short for the first time, the thing that stood out to me the most was how well it conforms to my legs. The interior liner is snug and sturdy, yet it still allowed me a full range of motion even during my embarrassingly tedious stretches before working out. The interior lining has a permanent silver ion anti-odor treatment that keeps everything fresh even amidst heavy, sweaty workout sessions.

Obviously what makes the shorts so unique is how adept they are at both dry and wet activities. After a quick run on the beach, I dunked myself completely in the ocean to cool off. To my genuine shock, by the time I was laying back down on the sand, the shorts were virtually 100% dry. After a few minutes, even the interior liner was completely dry as well.

The Ten Thousand Set Shorts come in a 6.5-in and 5-inch inseam to better fit your personal preference. I had never owned a pair of athletic shorts with a 5-inch inseam before, yet the way it conformed to my legs actually complimented them in a way I hadn’t ever experienced before. The shorts genuinely boosted my confidence in showing off my legs and have made me want to start wearing shorter shorts across the board.

There are very few shorts, if any, that truly perform equally well as an athletic training short and a swim short. The Ten Thousand Set Short walks that line with near perfection. I truly have never owned a pair of shorts that are my number one choice for both working out and heading to the beach until now. The shorts come in three different colors, so you can choose both the length and the color that best suits your style.

