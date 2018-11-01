The last time someone in the United States was put to death by electric chair was in 2013 when a Virginia triple murderer, Robert Gleason, opted for that method of execution.

One of the media witnesses, Michael Owens, reported that Gleason died “with fists partially clenched and smoke rising from his body,” his frame wracked with spasms as two 1,000-volt jolts of electricity coursed between his calf and his head.

That’s the scene that is poised to play out again Thursday night in Tennessee unless another death-row inmate, Edmund Zagorski, convinces the Supreme Court to halt his execution.

Or it could be much worse. Fordham Law professor Deborah Denno, a capital punishment expert, catalogued state-sponsored electrocutions in a 2002 academic paper and found 19 that she believed were botched.

“Severe burning, boiling body fluids, asphyxiation, and cardiac arrest, can cause extreme pain when unconsciousness is not instantaneous,” she wrote.

When Pedro Medina was electrocuted in Florida in 1997, for the murder of a teacher, the Associated Press account of what happened was stomach-churning.

“Blue and orange flames up to a foot long shot from the right side of Mr. Medina's head and flickered for 6 to 10 seconds, filling the execution chamber with smoke,” the correspondent wrote. “The smell of burnt flesh filled the witness room in the Florida State Prison and lingered as observers left two minutes after the execution.”

Tennessee, like most states, abandoned use of the electric chair in recent years with the adoption of lethal injection as the preferred method. But in 2014, facing a shortage of drugs thanks to anti-execution activists, lawmakers voted to make the electric chair a backup option.

Zagorski, who was sentenced to for slitting the throats of John Dale Dotson and Jimmy Porter in 1983, asked for the electric chair over the needle, citing recent lethal injections that went awry. At the time, his attorney said the drugs would make Zagorski experience “10 to 18 minutes of drowning, suffocation and chemical burning.”

The original Oct. 11 execution date was then postponed to give the state time to prepare the chair. Meanwhile, Zagorski’s lawyers filed a new round of appeals, which were unsuccessful.

On Thursday morning he appealed to the Supreme Court, arguing that both lethal injection and electrocution violated the Constitution’s protection against cruel and unusual punishment.

The petition argued that Zagorski was forced to choose between two unacceptable options, one of which has been banned by at least two state courts.

“The supreme courts of Georgia and Nebraska have both found the electric chair to be cruel and unusual under their respective state constitutions,” the lawyers wrote. “Georgia concluded that, factually, the electric chair carries the ‘specter of excruciating pain’ and the ‘certainty of cooked brains and blistered bodies.’”

If the high court denies Zagorski’s request for a delay, at 7 p.m. he will moved from the cell next to the death chamber and put in the electric chair. Straps and sponges soaked in salt water for better conductivity will be placed, and a shroud will cover his face.

Then the executioner will turn on the electricity and send 1,750 volts through his body. What happens next, as history has shown, is anyone’s guess.