TENNIS TANTRUM Tennis Star Loses It on Cameraman After U.S. Open Loss After the match, Aryna Sabalenka told a cameraperson who was filming her to “f–k off.” Sarah Stier/Sarah Stier, Getty Images

Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka was visibly angry after she lost to Kazakhstani player Elena Rybakina on Saturday in the U.S. Open final. After the match, Sabalenka told a camera operator who was filming her to “f–k off.” A social media video captured the moment, and many fans condemned her behavior. “Her attitude is horrendous,” one X user commented. “Great role model for the kids. Grow up,” another wrote. “Sore loser. The mask always slips,” a third posted. Moments before she swore at the camera person, the 28-year-old athlete smashed her tennis racket, breaking it. Sabalenka’s anger started brewing on the court as she was seen talking to herself and rolling her eyes while she was losing to Rybakina, who took over the world No. 1 ranking from Sabalenka during the tournament after advancing to the semifinals. “It’s really tough to control your emotions when you lose in the final of the Grand Slam and when you were trying to go for a three-peat,” she told reporters at a press conference.

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