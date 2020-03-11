Tension Flares After Police Shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina

Tensions were high in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Tuesday night after police shot a man at the same location where cops killed someone during a confrontation a year ago.

An emotional crowd gathered at the small shopping strip where the incident apparently began, and a Facebook Live video purportedly made by a witness was being shared on social media.

“We was at the light. We seen this little boy just running, with a pizza,” the woman says on the video. “All of a sudden I seen a cop pull his gun out... and then he put it back in... and the next thing you know you hear gunshots.

“This is wrong,” she added.

On Twitter and Facebook, posters claimed a 16-year-old boy had been shot in the back—but Raleigh Police later said that the suspect, Javier Torres, was 26 years old and that they were responding to a call of a man with a gun.

“Mr. Torres ran upon the arrival of the responding officers and a foot chase ensued, during which police repeatedly ordered Mr. Torres to stop and drop the gun,” police said in a statement.

“During the chase, Mr. Torres was shot one time by a responding officer. He was transported to a nearby hospital by EMS. A handgun, as described by the 911 caller, was located at the scene of the shooting.”

Before that statement was released, community residents massed at the shopping plaza and outside the police chief’s house, demanding answers.

“We need immediate and swift transparency regarding this incident because the community has a right to know and needs to know what’s going on,” Kerwin Pittman told CBS17.

The incident happened nearly a year after a Raleigh officer shot and killed Soheil Antonio Mojarrad, 30, near the same intersection. Police said then that Mojarrad refused commands to drop a pocket knife.

The officer’s body-cam was not on during the 2019 confrontation, but the Police Department later mandated that the cameras always be recording, according to WRAL.

Police said Tuesday that the officer who shot Torres did have body-cam running and that they would petition for it to be released to the public.