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PACIFIC HORROR

Terrifying Mayday Alarm Captured on Disturbing Air Traffic Audio Before Jet Crash

The aircraft plunged into the ocean after a distressing Mayday call.

Morro Bay Rock, near Cambria, off Route 101, Southern California. (Photo by: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Univ

By Martha McHardy

A military training jet plunged into the Pacific after its pilot issued a frantic Mayday call reporting a total engine failure. “Mayday! Mayday! Mayday! I have lost thrust in my engine,” the pilot told an air traffic controller shortly before the single-seat Hawker Hunter crashed about six miles northwest of Morro Bay on Tuesday evening. The pilot ejected before the Cold War-era fighter hit the water. A U.S. Navy search-and-rescue helicopter located him around 7:30 p.m. and took him to a hospital in Fresno. The aircraft, operated by private contractor Airborne Tactical Advantage Co. (ATAC), was conducting training exercises for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. Authorities have not recovered the wreckage of the British-designed craft affectionately nicknamed “Miss Demeanour” by airshow crowds, and they are checking for possible debris or fuel pollution. “It was already really dark at that point,” Coast Guard Southwest District spokesperson Kenneth Weise told the Los Angeles Times. “They ended up returning to base sometime after the person had already been rescued.”

Read it at Los Angeles Times

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