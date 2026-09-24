PACIFIC HORROR Terrifying Mayday Alarm Captured on Disturbing Air Traffic Audio Before Jet Crash The aircraft plunged into the ocean after a distressing Mayday call. Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Univ

A military training jet plunged into the Pacific after its pilot issued a frantic Mayday call reporting a total engine failure. “Mayday! Mayday! Mayday! I have lost thrust in my engine,” the pilot told an air traffic controller shortly before the single-seat Hawker Hunter crashed about six miles northwest of Morro Bay on Tuesday evening. The pilot ejected before the Cold War-era fighter hit the water. A U.S. Navy search-and-rescue helicopter located him around 7:30 p.m. and took him to a hospital in Fresno. The aircraft, operated by private contractor Airborne Tactical Advantage Co. (ATAC), was conducting training exercises for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. Authorities have not recovered the wreckage of the British-designed craft affectionately nicknamed “Miss Demeanour” by airshow crowds, and they are checking for possible debris or fuel pollution. “It was already really dark at that point,” Coast Guard Southwest District spokesperson Kenneth Weise told the Los Angeles Times. “They ended up returning to base sometime after the person had already been rescued.”

ATAC34 (ATAC MK-58 Hawker Hunter) declaring a MAYDAY with BEAVER CONTROL advising he has lost thrust.



Audio via @liveatc https://t.co/m4Y8ikFB2B pic.twitter.com/m0qitnU6o8 — Thenewarea51 (@thenewarea51) September 23, 2026

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