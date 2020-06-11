Test Case: Bars Are Reopening in New Orleans

After weeks of being closed for a mandatory coronavirus shutdown, bars in New Orleans have begun to reopen with limited capacity.

On this episode of the award-winning podcast Life Behind Bars, co-hosts David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum are joined by Neal Bodenheimer, owner of James Beard Award-winning Nola bar Cure, to talk about his recent experiences reopening and the challenges that he’s had to overcome.

So fix yourself a Sazerac and listen to this episode of Life Behind Bars. Cheers!

Life Behind Bars features Half Full’s editor Noah Rothbaum and its Senior Drinks Columnist David Wondrich as they discuss the greatest bartenders and greatest cocktails of all time. It won the 2018 Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Award for the world’s best drinks podcast.

Edited by Alex Skjong