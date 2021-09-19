The Texas Abortion Ban Is Also an Attack on Men

It’s not just people who can get pregnant in Texas who are afraid and upset about the state’s draconian new abortion law. Men are, too.

Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah came on this bonus episode of The New Abnormal to fill in Molly Jong-Fast on what’s going on in her home state. And it’s not good, for either gender.

“This is not just a political issue, but what they’re creating is a culture of fear,” she says. “Ultimately, what this law is about is the intimidation [of] people and abortion providers. Not only the people who want to get abortions, the women, but their allies, their supporters and the men and the friends in their lives.”