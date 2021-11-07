Texas’ AG Used This Insane Reason to Keep Abortion Illegal

Linda Hirschman is a veteran lawyer, and she’s confident that the Texas anti-abortion law, SB8, directly challenged the power of the federal court system—and that may be pro-choice activists’ saving grace.

The law says that the onus is on the public to report people in violation of the law, aka women and abortion providers, instead of the court. After hearing arguments this past Monday, it’s highly likely, Hirschman conjectures to The New Abnormal host Molly Jong-Fast, that the Supreme Court will take offense to that system, and won’t stay it.

But not because they truly care.