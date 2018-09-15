A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent in Texas was arrested Saturday on suspicion of killing four women after a woman he allegedly kidnapped escaped and alerted police, authorities said.

Juan David Ortiz was taken into custody early Saturday morning in Laredo, Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar said.

“We have probable cause to believe that he is responsible for this series of murders, which I would qualify as a serial murderer,” Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz said at a Saturday news conference.

Ortiz is a 10-year veteran of the border patrol and had been working as a supervisor with the U.S. Border Patrol in the town located roughly 250 miles south of San Antonio., according to local media reports.

Authorities said they plan to file four murder charges and one charge of aggravated kidnapping against Ortiz.

Ortiz was arrested around 2 a.m. Saturday morning after a woman he allegedly tried to abduct got away, Alaniz said.

The sheriff told reporters that Ortiz fled from state troopers and hid under truck in a Laredo parking lot and was arrested without incident. The motive is not yet known, but authorities say the victims all worked as prostitutes.

Cuellar added that investigators have “very strong evidence” Ortiz is the lone suspect in deaths of the four women. “The county, the city can rest assured we have the serial killer in custody,” he said.

The cause of death in each case was similar but police have not released details.

The investigation, which is being led by the Texas Rangers with help from local sheriffs, began Sept. 4 after Melissa Ramirez, 29, of Laredo, was found slain.

The body count quickly grew this week. On Thursday, authorities found Claudine Anne Luera, alive in a roadway close to where Ramirez had been discovered. She later died at a local hospital from head trauma.

A third body was found Friday night in rural northwest Webb County, and a fourth body surfaced Saturday afternoon. The identities of last two victims have not been released.