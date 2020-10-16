Texas Gov Opened the Bars and Lone Star Republicans Still Hates Him

After a summer surge that devastated the state’s plans to cut back on restrictions, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has tried to put his state back on the reopening track. In late August, he hinted at new reopening plans being on the way before rolling out an executive order in September that boosted the capacity allowed in places like restaurants and shops. And last week Abbott took action on bars in the state, which he had ordered closed back in late June amid the surge, saying the venues could soon reopen at as high as 50 percent capacity in most places if their county’s judge agreed to the move.

But none of that has stopped some key figures in Abbott’s own party from picking him apart after the Texas Republican Party faithful on the state’s Republican Executive Committee called last month to see the state fully reopened from his measures.

Stephen Broden, a member of the committee who is also a pastor, said he was “disappointed” in Abbott and “disgusted with his methodology and his approach.”