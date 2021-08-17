Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Mugs With Unmasked Music Star—Then Tests Positive for COVID

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has tested positive for the coronavirus as cases across his state surge and hospital beds fill up.

Abbott, 63, is vaccinated against COVID-19, is currently receiving the Regeneron antibody treatment, according to a statement from his office released Tuesday.

“The Governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result,” the statement read. “The Governor will isolate in the Governor's Mansion and continue to test daily. Governor Abbott is receiving Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment.”

Hours before the announcement, Abbott posted pictures to his Twitter account of himself sitting with Texas musician Jimmie Vaughan, brother of Stevie Ray Vaughan, and Vaughan’s family. They were not wearing masks.

The night before Abbott’s positive test, he attended a crowded, maskless fundraiser at a country club outside Dallas, Heritage Ranch. Photos and video posted by Abbott’s own campaign showed a crowd of hundreds, largely elderly people, without face coverings.

The Republican governor has long opposed coronavirus mitigation measures like vaccine mandates, mask mandates, or closing indoor dining, but the recent resurgence of the virus has entrenched him in a bitter war with the White House and his own local governments. He has forbidden local authorities across the state such as school boards and city legislatures from instituting coronavirus restrictions to slow the spread of the virus, an order which the Texas Supreme Court upheld Sunday. Dallas and San Antonio had attempted to defy the governor and issue their own mandates, actions which were upheld in lower courts before the high court shut them down.

More than 50 Democrats from the Texas House and Senate fled the state last month to deny Republicans a quorum to vote on restrictive new voting laws. Six of them later tested positive.

Texas accounts for an outsize percentage of the nation’s spiking daily case counts as the virus’ more contagious Delta variant rips through the country. The state recorded 20,000 new cases multiple days last week. Hospitals across the state have filled with COVID-19 patients, most of them unvaccinated, and hospitalizations have surpassed their summer 2020 peak. Data from the state’s public health agency showed that 12 of the 22 hospital regions had fewer than 10 intensive care unit beds apiece as of the past weekend, and seven of those dozen had zero. Dallas authorities announced last week that the city had no remaining pediatric ICU beds. Austin authorities pronounced their shortage of hospital beds “dire” around the same time. An 11-month-old in Houston undergoing seizures needed to be airlifted to a hospital 150 miles away because no hospital had capacity to treat her.