Texas Grim Reaper Ken Paxton Wants to Stop Judge From Saving Lives

The emergency dispatchers in El Paso, Texas, were assigning ambulances on one COVID-19 call after another.

“Respond to a sick patient, a COVID patient... Difficulty breathing, COVID… Confirming it is a COVID patient… Be advised positive COVID… COVID patient getting CPR...This is going to be a positive COVID situation… Patient was at local care physician when patient fainted, COVID symptoms...”

In amongst those calls, the operators updated the status of area hospitals in a county where hospitalizations had increased by more than 350 percent over the past month, to the point where critically ill patients were being airlifted to other cities in Texas.