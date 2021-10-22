Texas Man Finally Arrested Over Murder of Moroccan Driver

On Friday morning, Terry Turner, a 65-year-old man who police say shot and killed 31-year-old Adil Dghoughi on Oct. 11 in Martindale, Texas, was arrested for alleged murder.

According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, a warrant for Turner’s arrest was issued on Thursday for the murder of Dghoughi. On Friday morning, Turner turned himself in. It was unclear who Turner’s attorney was, and they could not immediately be reached for comment for this story.

As The Daily Beast previously reported, Turner shot Dghoughi, a Muslim, Morrocan native who had been in the U.S. for just over a decade, after confronting his allegedly “suspicious” car parked outside his driveway on Oct. 11, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Dghoughi was unarmed, and his loved ones insist he was lost when parked in Turner’s driveway. They also claim he never stepped outside of his car or confronted Turner during the interaction, which they did not witness. It remains unclear if there was a significant confrontation or words spoken between Dghoughi and Turner before the shooting. It is also unclear if Turner felt threatened by Dghoughi, as an incident report provided to The Daily Beast redacted any narrative related to the shooting.

Nonetheless, Dghoughi’s loved ones, including his girlfriend Sarah Todd, expressed outrage that more than a week after the shooting, Turner had yet to be arrested. They also expressed concern that robust “stand-your-ground”-style laws in Texas might be invoked, blocking their pleas for justice.

On Friday, Todd told The Daily Beast Turner’s arrest gives her more comfort. She said she was happy to see the Sheriff’s Office “going through the process the way that they should.” She previously told The Daily Beast that investigators in the Sheriff’s Office told her shortly after the shooting that it seemed to be in self-defense—despite what she suggested was a lack of evidence pointing to that.

In a press release, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said detectives had worked “tirelessly” on the case and conducted multiple interviews and executed multiple search warrants during the investigation. The Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Since Dghoughi’s shooting, over $27,000 has been raised to help his family hire an attorney and private investigator. Groups like the Austin chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations have taken up the family’s calls and advocated for an independent investigation into the shooting.

Todd said that while she feels hopeful about Turner’s arrest, she was also wary that the officials might be charging Turner because of the “pressure” that has been put on them. She said she still fears the charge could be a way to “silence” those who have spoken out about Dghoughi’s shooting.

“You know, give us a little something to make us feel better,” she said.

Fred Weber, Caldwell County District Attorney, declined to comment in detail when reached by The Daily Beast. The prosecutor did say he would attempt to meet with Dghoughi’s family this weekend. He also said he would like to reserve any statements until he has had a chance to review the case more closely.

Todd said Dghoughi’s family and his loved ones intend to continue to put pressure on officials in the county. “We’re not gonna stop,” she said. “We’re going to continue putting pressure on them until he is convicted of murder.”

A rally and a vigil will be held at the Capitol in Austin for Dghoughi on Saturday, Todd said. There will be another one on Sunday in the Martindale, the Texas town in which Dghoughi was shot.

An autopsy report for Dghoughi was not yet completed, Hays County Justice of the Peace Beth Smith told The Daily Beast earlier this week. However, she did say that a preliminary report listed his death as a homicide.

The cause of death was a gunshot wound to his head and left hand.