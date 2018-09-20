Drake has filed a lawsuit against a model who he says made false pregnancy and rape allegations against him after he ghosted her following a post-concert hook-up in 2017, TMZ reports.

According to the suit, Layla Lace met Drake during last year’s ‘Boy Meets World Tour’ in Manchester, England, where he claims, they had consensual sex and, "Layla also voluntarily and seemingly happily performed oral sex."

Lace and Drake seemingly had very different understandings of what the encounter signified, as evinced in a series of alleged text messages between the two that Drake has included in his suit, which show an initially warm relationship degenerating as Drake stops replying to the woman’s messages.

The messages start on February 15, 2017 when Lace texts Drake, “I miss you already”.

No reply.

She follows up the next day with, “You okay…”

Another day passes and Drake finally replies, saying that he has been sick with a cold and says, “Hope u are good love,” and, “Hope to see you soon.”

Three days later, Lace sends another message to which she gets no reply.

The following day she unloads angrily: “Well, I hope feeling better…you told me you was sick the other day and I checked on you and you ignored me. I don’t know what else to say.”

She then sends him a picture of herself at a ‘magazine release party’ and he replies, “U look so sexy,” and the flirting starts up again.

He tells her, “Hope I can see you again soon.”

Lace then sends a series of messages offering to fly out and join him on tour at her own expense. Drake demurs, saying his ‘schedule is just crazy.’

By March, the texts, as presented by Drake in the suit, are all one-way, from Lace to Drake.

Drake claims in the suit that Lace created a "fantasy relationship" with him and when he stopped responding to messages, she allegedly began threatening to leak their correspondence, publicly claimed he had impregnated her, accused him of rape, and demanded “millions of dollars” in exchange for silence.

Drake is reportedly suing for civil extortion, emotional distress, fraud, defamation, and abuse of process.

In May 2017, Lace allegedly hired a lawyer to sue Drake for defamation over a TMZ article where he claimed they’ve never met.

British police in Manchester police interviewed and cleared Drake of any offence, and she also reported him for rape in New York, the suit alleges.

In April 2017, Lace posted on Instagram and for the first time claimed she was pregnant, saying, "So I guess still in this era this is the new thing that after you tell a dude you pregnant they stop answering they phone. One lesson I have learned out of this whole situation is to never be so naive when a guy disrespect you !!! I should of ran for the hills but no, I fell for the “Good Guy” image that this asshole portrayed to be.”

Lace wrote that she never “asked him for a dime cause I got my own bread.”

Lace concluded with a threat, “Ima make sure I make a field day out of your fucking ass!”

She subsequently went on SiriusXM and repeated her claim that Drake got her pregnant.

The suit goes on to allege that in May 2017, Layla hired a lawyer and demanded money for her alleged baby and threatened him with defamation because TMZ posted a story saying Drake had never even met her.

Drake says the whole thing was a scam, TMZ says: "There is no credible evidence of pregnancy, nor any baby, which would have been born last Fall."