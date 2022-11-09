Hosting Essentials To Make Entertaining Guests This Holiday Season a Breeze

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

After what feels like a lifetime of self-isolation and celebrating the holidays over Zoom, this year feels like it may look a bit more normal. After years away from IRL holiday hosting, it can feel like a lot of pressure to step up to the (cheese) plate this season. But there’s no need to stress: with our favorite holiday essentials, you can ensure your guests will get—and stay!—into the holiday spirit, whether you’re hosting an intimate affair or something veering on a rager.

From helping you get that Thanksgiving feast on the table fast to entertaining your guests post-dessert, these holiday hosting essentials are sure to make the season unforgettable.

Our Place Cooking Duo Down from $145 No matter what you have on the menu, it’s always a good idea to invest in a comprehensive cooking system before a large gathering. As the ultimate space-saver, the cult-favorite Always Pan operates as a non-stick fry and sauté pan, steamer, skillet, and saucer, and includes its own beechwood spatula and spoon rest. It comes in six stunning and versatile colors from sage to spice so you can boil, braise and sear in style. Buy at Our Place $ 95 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Nordstrom $ 145 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Compact Swivel Cheese & Tapas Board A serving tray is a must if you want to keep your shindig on-trend. Whether you prefer to serve a selection of cheeses, charcuterie, and all the fixin’s or go with a new-to-the-scene butter board, this compact swivel cheese and tapas board checks off all the boxes. It’s made of eco-friendly bamboo that folds down to half its size, and features designated nooks for all your bowls, crackers and included cheese knives. Plus, your recipient will swoon over the personalized monogram if you decide to give it as a gift. Buy at UncommonGoods $ 98 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Chafing Dish Buffet Party Set 24pc Set It may not be the most glamorous thing you own, but you’ll be glad to have these chafing pans when the guest list starts to add up. The six-dish buffet set has everything you need to keep your feast piping hot, like baking pans, dish racks, serving utensils, ethanol cans, and a refillable lighter. They’re safe for use in the oven and outdoors, making them a year-round party saver. Buy at Wayfair $ 52 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Anthropologie Glenna Cake Stand You’ve gone all this way to source your desserts from the cute bakery across town—you may as well allow them to take center stage on the dessert table. This top-rated cake stand designed in Italy adds a vintage element to your partyscape, making it easier for guests to grab their desired treat. Both the small and large varieties are made of earthenware that’s both dishwasher and microwave safe. Buy at Anthropologie $ 68 Free Shipping | Free Returns

LEGACY Hamilton Bartender Kit Let the guests feel at ease when they walk into your gathering by surprising them with a refreshing beverage on the house. Coming in a faux-leather briefcase, this uber-classy 16-piece bartending set includes a shaker, strainer, stirrer, tongs, lowball glasses, an Acacia wood bar board, and more. It has dividers to keep your three favorite liquor bottles safe, and it folds into a travel-friendly box should you wish to bring the party with you wherever you go. Buy at Amazon $ 415 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Wayfair $ 415 Free Shipping | Free Returns

