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Child Star Sentenced to 2 Years in Federal Prison

He is the latest former Disney star to be convicted of a federal crime.

Bobbe J. Thompson played Jimmy in The Tracy Morgan Show.

NBCUniversal via Getty Images

By Reagin von Lehe

A child actor who starred on That’s So Raven and The Tracy Morgan Show has been sentenced to two and a half years in federal prison, to be served consecutively with past convictions. Bobb’e Thompson, 30, pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a firearm in Iowa federal court, according to USA Today. Thompson was arrested in Iowa last year after he was pulled over for speeding at 104 miles per hour, and a state trooper found a stolen loaded pistol in Thompson’s car. He had previously been convicted of battery with serious bodily injury and assault with force in Los Angeles in 2020, and again of prohibited possession of a firearm in L.A. in 2022. U.S. The Iowa judge recommended “a Bureau of Prisons facility as close to the defendant’s family as possible.” Thompson was also served three years of supervised release. He was only 6 when he got his start on the sitcom My Wife and Kids. After playing Tracy Morgan’s character’s son in 30 Rock and The Tracy Morgan Show, and the enemy of Corey in That’s So Raven, Thompson appeared in five seasons of Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘n Out until 2020 and ALLBLK’s 2026 movie Funny Thing About Love.

Bobb'e J. Thompson attends the "Big Boss" closing-night screening at the 2023 Atlanta Film Festival.

Bobb’e J. Thompson in 2023.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Read it at USA Today

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