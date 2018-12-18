The 10 Books Daily Beast Readers Bought Most Of This Year

It's no surprise that Daily Beast and Scouted readers love a good book. Everything from political tell-alls to memoirs, there are so many good reads that we've talked about this year.

So, we decided to put a list together of the most-bought books of 2018, from you our readers. There are cookbooks, writing guides, exposes on early Christian manuscripts, and more. These make great gifts, but will also help round out anyone's winter reading list.

1. Everything Trump Touches Dies: A Republican Strategist Gets Real About the Worst President Ever by Rick Wilson

"Respected conservative strategist and notorious provocateur Rick Wilson today released his from-the-right attack on our 45th President: Everything Trump Touches Dies: A Republican Strategist Gets Real About the Worst President Ever.

Wilson, a Daily Beast contributor, has spent his career as a GOP party insider and he isn’t afraid to call out top players like Mike Pence and Ted Cruz by name. But his new book isn’t a mere clap back. After skewering the hypocrisy of the evangelical right’s embrace of the current administration, he describes a way for the GOP to escape the trap of Trumpism and return to limited government conservatism."

2. Take Off Your Pants!: Outline Your Books for Faster, Better Writing by Libbie Hawker

"Any author worth her salt will tell you that character drives plot…but how, exactly? Ignore this book’s silly title (and the goofy drawings of underpants on the cover) and let Libby Harker school you on why a strong character arc is the single most important thing your novel needs—and how to create one that works."

3. Full Service: My Adventures in Hollywood and the Secret Sex Lives of the Stars by Scotty Bowers

"At the age of 88, Bowers has finally told his story in the new memoir Full Service: My Adventures in Hollywood and the Secret Sex Life of the Stars, which was released on Tuesday. As the title suggests, this is a juicy tell-all. (Out of respect to his former clients, however, Bowers spills the beans only on the sex lives of dead celebrities.)"

4. Writing Deep Scenes: Plotting Your Story Through Action, Emotion, and Theme by Martha Alderson and Jordan Rosenfeld

"Ready to stop outlining and start writing? This overview of scene types (and the crucial elements that make a scene tick) will keep you cruising through the chapters."

5. The World Atlas of Whisky by Dave Broom

"This is a beautiful coffee-table book, which is lushly illustrated and offers readers an education on how and where whisky is made. But Broom’s colossal talent is in making delicate and subtle details clear and understandable. You’ll feel like an expert after reading his descriptions of the landmark whiskies of each distillery, and you’ll approach your next dram with a new perspective."

6. Save the Cat: The Last Book on Screenwriting You'll Ever Need by Blake Snyder

'“What?” you may be saying. “I want to write a novel, not a screenplay. This is hogwash. I’m getting an MFA.” Hush now. Blake Snyder’s seminal screenwriting guide is useful for writers of any fiction, be it page or screen. Buy it. Read it. Breathe it."

7. Buffalo Everything: A Guide to Eating in "The Nickel City" by Arthur Bovino

"In his new book, 'Buffalo Everything,' Arthur Bovino makes the case that the Nickel City is the ultimate pizza destination.

'I’ve eaten pizza at many of the most well-respected pizzerias in America. For starters, Di Fara in Brooklyn, Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix, Frank Pepe in New Haven, Pizzeria Beddia in Philadelphia, and Great Lake in Chicago before it closed. They and so many other great places have their merits. But I’m going out on the line and putting a decade of pizza cred built by writing about and visiting hundreds of pizzerias in New York City and across America to say that Buffalo-style pizza is America’s most underappreciated regional style.

There, I said it. I’m in love. Buffalo serves some awesome pizza.'"

8. God's Library: The Archaeology of the Earliest Christian Manuscripts by Brent Nongbri

"The tale of this manuscript is told and dismantled in the recently released God’s Library (Yale, 2018), a tour de force from Brent Nongbri, a renowned expert on early Christian manuscripts. In writing his book, Nongbri “went back to the very beginning” and asked, in many cases for the first time, what do we know about the manuscripts that are supposed to serve as early evidence for the life of Jesus and the practices? Were they really found where we are told they are found? And are they really dated correctly?"

9. Fear: Trump in the White House by Bob Woodward

"Acclaimed journalist Bob Woodward’s upcoming new book, Fear: Trump in the White House, is set to provide a behind-the-scenes look at the distrust within the president’s inner circle and the chaos that reportedly consumes his White House.

According to excerpts obtained Tuesday by CNN and The Washington Post, Woodward’s book uses deep-background interviews with many Trump staffers to illustrate how Trump’s top advisers view him in a stunningly negative light and how the president’s obsession with the Russia probe has driven a wedge between him and his most trusted advisers."

10. How to Cook Without a Book, Completely Updated and Revised: Recipes and Techniques Every Cook Should Know by Heart by Pam Anderson

"My new book, How to Cook Without a Book, was born of my struggles as a 1990s-working mom trying to get dinner on the table. For months, I’d walk in the door at 6:30 p.m. to two hungry kids and a kitchen-clueless spouse. I’d frantically open the refrigerator door and stare. I saw ingredients, not dinner. The two big barriers to weeknight cooking were finding a recipe and grocery shopping. I knew how to get a recipe and shop for everything I needed to nail it—I was a magazine food editor, for God’s sake—but when it came to feeding my family on a Wednesday night, this was a recipe for frustration."

