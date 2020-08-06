The 2020 Election Is Under Attack. Our Pols Are Stuck in 2016.

America is waging two wars against lethal threats — a very public one against COVID-19, and a more clandestine one with foreign adversaries targeting our democratic elections. The stealth campaign waged by our intelligence community to detect, deter and defeat a global assault on how we pick a president is about to become much more public. What that more public posture looks like, and exactly what, when and why we are permitted to see it, will be shaped by difficult strategic and tactical counterintelligence decisions. That is, if the politicians and political appointees step aside and let the professionals do their job of protecting our elections from foreign interference. There’s some reason to doubt that they’ll do that.

On Tuesday, Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), tweeted, “In advance of the classified briefing I’ll hear later today, I reviewed classified documents this morning. They are chilling. Declassify this information. Americans deserve & need to know about ongoing foreign interference (even sabotage) in our election system”.

If only it were that easy.