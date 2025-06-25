The $2,450 White Dress Everyone in the Hamptons Is Fighting Over

In times like these, we ask: What would Carrie Bradshaw do? Inaccessible luxury often comes to mind when thinking about The Hamptons, the exclusive cluster of Long Island seaside towns and villages that has long served as a bastion of the rich and semi-famous, but even its best-dressed members are reportedly struggling to get their hands on the “it dress” of summer 2025.

According to The Cut’s Hamptons issue, The Row—Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s high-end minimalist brand—has elites scrambling for a piece of sold-out summertime pie. Jess Graves, a shopping expert and creator of The Love List newsletter, revealed to The Cut that the white iteration of The Row’s Anitas Dress, an off-the-shoulder, calf-length pleated number with a casual, straight fit, is this year’s must-have among Hamptons regulars.

Anitas Dress in Wool from The Row in white The Row

The bad news for us mere plebs: the price tag is a whopping $2,450. Even if you can afford it, you’ll have to find it first, as Graves notes the Anitas dress is sold out nearly everywhere, though we found a few at Net-a-Porter in a limited selection of sizes.

Thankfully, there are excellent dupes that channel the same energy without breaking into your life’s savings.

Loulou Studio Martial Off-the-Shoulder Midi Dress, theoutnet.com ($81)

LOULOU STUDIO Martial off-the-shoulder Pima cotton-jersey midi dress on The Outnet The Outnet Website

Norma Kamali Sleeveless All in One Side Slit Down, fwrd.com ($195)

Norma Kamali Sleeveless All in One Side Slit Gown on FWRD FWRD Website

St. Agni Asymmetric Off-The-Shoulder Maxi Dress, bergdorfgoodman.com ($291)