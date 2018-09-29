The 4-in-1 Luxe Maestra Bag Is Designed by Working Women, for Working Women

Women in the workplace face intense sartorial pressure. While new brands are designing chic but affordable work attire, women still have to choose between gorgeous luxury bags that lack functionality or durable but bland backpacks. The two female Wharton and Stanford business school grads who founded Senreve were tired of feeling embarrassed of carrying grungy but utilitarian bags into meetings with their well-heeled banking clients. They wanted to create a gorgeous, professional bag that didn’t require them to carry their laptop in a separate case. They hired innovative designers and created relationships with Italian factories known for producing leading luxury bags.

From all this careful work came their signature Maestra bag. Made from buttery Italian leather that is both scratch and water resistant, the Maestra can be worn in four ways: as a satchel, tote, crossbody bag, or backpack. The central compartment fits at 15” laptop and the detachable smaller pockets help organize phone, wallet, keys, and chargers. With a price point under $1,000 (unheard of for a long-lasting investment bag), women on all levels of the corporate hierarchy finally have a bag that fits their ambition. Browse all fifteen colors to pick the one that best fits your style.