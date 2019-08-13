The Kate Spade Surprise Sale Is Back — Here Are the 5 Bags You Should Consider Buying

Kate Spade is back again to give you up to 75% off on bags during the Kate Spade Surprise Sale. You can get all the iconic style that Kate Spade is famous for at a fraction of what you’d normally pay. With over 450 items to choose from, we’ve chosen five for you to consider getting while they’re on super-sale.

Tanya Tote, $79 (originally $299): At this price, you’ll want to get one of these big, carry-all totes in every color. It’s got a zip-top closure, an interior zippered pocket, and two slip pockets for all your little things.

Nadine Patchwork Medium Flap Shoulder Bag, $119 (originally $329): This ‘70s-inspired shoulder bag has enough room in its main compartment for all your essentials and some extra room in a front slide pocket for anything else you need to stash.

Arch Reversible Tote, $119 (originally $329): This sleek tote has a secret: It’s completely reversible. Whether you’re feeling solid or patterned, you have a bag that’ll do it all.

Sienna Logo Large Continental Wallet, $69 (originally $189): This wallet has it all: multiple card slots, billfold compartments, and interior zip pockets for all the receipts you forget to throw out.

Rio Parrot Crossbody, $159 (originally $398): Is it practical? Sort of! (It can be a clutch or a crossbody) Is it incredibly fun and will get people talking about your bag? Absolutely.

The Kate Spade Surprise Sale is truly full of surprises every time it comes around. While all sales are final, you’ll score free ground shipping in the US and Canada. | Shop at Kate Spade >

