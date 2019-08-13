Outfit Your Next Getaway With a Carry-On You Trust and Pick Up One of Amazon’s Best

When it comes to luggage, I usually just find whatever I can in my parents’ attic and then use it until it falls apart. This has been fruitful for me, until recently when all the luggage they used to be able to lend me disappeared and they now only use luggage they actually like. Who does that? So, now it’s time to go on the hunt for a carry-on suitcase that is mine and mine alone, and there’s no better place to start the search than Amazon. Get a best-selling carry-on suitcase shipped right to your door in time for your next jet-set adventure.

DELSEY Paris Helium Aero Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels, $123 on Amazon: This carry-on has an easy access front compartment with a padded laptop sleeve that fits up to a 15” screen. It expands up to two inches so you can stuff it full of all the things you probably overpacked. Plus, the straps and a zippered divider help keep your clothes and accessories secure and organized.

Travelpro Maxlite 5 Lightweight Expandable Suitcase, $131 on Amazon: Travelpro is in it for the long haul when it comes to luggage. This has a limited lifetime coverage guarantee plus they’ll cover repair for damage from an airline for a year. It’s expandable by two inches and the outer fabric is stain-resistant and water-repellant. It’s also got plenty of organizational zippered pockets both inside and out.

Samsonite Omni Expandable Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels, $100 on Amazon: Under $100 is a hard price point to hit when it comes to hardside luggage without sacrificing something, but this option gives you everything you could ask for in a suitcase. It has a 10-year limited warranty, a scratch-resistant polycarbonate outer shell, a side-mounted TSA lock, and expandable size for maximum packing.

Kenneth Cole Reaction Out Of Bounds 20-Inch Carry-On, $60 on Amazon: This option gives you durability and functionality in one lightweight package. The water-resistant hardshell has corner reinforcements that help to absorb and deflect shock so if it gets dropped, you don’t have to worry about cracking or denting.

AmazonBasics Hardside Spinner Luggage, $40 on Amazon: If you need a workhorse of a suitcase that you can be a little less delicate with, try this one. Expandable for 15% additional packing capacity and four double-spinner wheels to keep you moving, it’s the perfect carry-on for a weekend getaway.

